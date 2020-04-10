OTTAWA -- The Easter Weekend is a great time to relax and watch a new show or movie on TV.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca reached out to film critic and pop culture commentator, Mr. Hollywood Matt Demers for five suggestions to watch this weekend.

The Other Two – Crave

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider star as the floundering millennial siblings of a 13-year-old pop sensation. Crave describes the Other Two as “the lives of siblings Cary and Brooke are upended when their 13-year-old brother, Chase, becomes famous overnight.”

Demers says “for those looking for lighter fare, this easily digestible comedy from the former head writers of Saturday Night Live should do the trick.”

“It’s random, corky, unexpected, but most importantly – funny.”

Ozark – Netflix

Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Sofia Hublitz.

A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

Demers says “perhaps it’s the white-knuckle story at hand, or the impeccable performances by leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, but there is no denying this Netflix original crime/drama keeps getting better with each passing season.”

“Now is the absolute perfect time to jump aboard the Ozark bandwagon and take in the Byrde family’s exploits as they desperately try to make amends with a Mexican drug cartel.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Netflix bills the show as “a zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Mr. Hollywood says “unless you’ve been living under a rock, or not been on any semblance of social media over the past two weeks, you’ve no doubt heard all about this Netflix documentary miniseries.”

“But is it worth the hoopla? You bet. What starts as an expose into ‘big cat’ breeding, turns into a bizarre murder for hire plot that is stranger than fiction in every conceivable way. In short – it’s enthralling!”

The Invisible Man – VOD

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

The “Invisible Man” stars Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss as a woman who fears she is being hunted by the unseen presence of her abusive ex.

Mr. Hollywood says “this contemporary adaption of H.G. Wells novel of the same name is an absolute chilling achievement for everyone involved.”

“That is to say the script is smart, production design sleek, performances powerful, and scares frightening as all heck. If you are a scary movie fan, or horror connoisseur, this is a definite must watch.”

Trolls: World Tour – VOD

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour.

Trolls: World Tour is an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music.

Demers says “parents rejoice: this sequel to the endearing 2016 animated musical Trolls, makes for an equally fun (and funky) follow-up.”

“Originally slotted for a theatrical release, this bright and zippy jukebox fantasy will keep kids entertained, while adults will have no problem chucking along. And with the likes of Justin Timberlake in the voice cast, you’ll likely be singing along too.”