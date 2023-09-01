Five people charged in Kingston, Ont. drug investigation
Five people are facing charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police say officers with the Special Services Division and Emergency Response Unit executed two search warrants on Bagot Street on Thursday.
Police seized 98 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, and a 2004 Porsche SUV.
Two Kingston residents and three people from Toronto are facing charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
"The Kingston Police Special Services Division will continue to target those that bring in and sell toxic drugs in our city, preying upon the most vulnerable members of society," police said in a statement.
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
Nearly five named storms active in the Atlantic for the first time since Sept. 2020
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has significantly increased in activity over the past few weeks.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in the Maritimes ahead of the long weekend
The price of gas and diesel increased overnight in the Maritimes ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.
-
Police looking for men who allegedly stole 4-month old puppy, load of jewelry from Toronto home
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | TikTok shared by police parodies stunt driving in the Toronto area, reveals recent arrest
In the TikTok, a car is shown being towed with the caption, 'caught ya,' and featuring an emoji of a police officer.
-
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
Quebec grants $1.5 million to promote French in Montreal
Quebec is granting the City of Montreal $1.5 million over three years to promote and enhance French in the city, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Friday.
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
Second suspect in custody after Richmond Row shooting: London police
A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond Row last month has been arrested, London police said on Friday.
-
What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here and Londoners will be looking to make the most of it. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.
-
Family of four, two cats and a dog displaced following a basement fire
The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Green composting bins could come to Winnipeg homeowners
Homeowners could have a green cart added to the curb as well as an additional annual fee, in order to divert fruit, vegetables, and meat from the trash.
-
'Amazing': Winnipeg teacher completes marathon to North Pole
A Winnipeg teacher and regular adventurer can now say he’s done two things most people would never attempt: going to the North Pole and running a marathon. Even more impressive; he did both at the same time.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo, Guelph
University of Waterloo is expecting around 1,800 students to move in by the end of Friday – that’s not to mention the 1,000 who moved in Thursday.
-
Long weekend events around Waterloo Region
Enjoy the last long weekend of summer with these fun local events!
-
Local brewers 'tapped out' amid inflation, changing liquor trends
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Calgary home sales hit record high in August while inventory drops
The latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw record-high sales in August, driven by the condo market.
-
-
Suspicious person forces lockdown at northeast Calgary school
Students at a northeast Calgary school were forced to lock down inside the building after a report of a suspicious person on Friday.
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Skateboarder in critical condition after central Edmonton hit-and-run
A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.
-
Man shot while on Anthony Henday Drive
A man was reportedly shot while on Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
-
Dog snatched by stranger while out with owner in Coquitlam, RCMP searching for suspect
Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly snatched a small dog while she was out with her owner in Coquitlam Wednesday evening.
-
Impaired dump truck driver 'driving erratically' near Massey Tunnel facing charges: BCHP
A B.C. dump truck driver is facing multiple charges after being caught "driving erratically" in and around the Massey Tunnel while under the influence last month.
-
Massive pink salmon run leading to 'rampant illegal fishing' in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, DFO says
Enforcement officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada say they are seeing "rampant illegal fishing" in Indian Arm as anglers look to take advantage of a massive pink salmon run.
-
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.
-
Regina Fire battles 'significant fire' on Garnet Street
Emergency crews were called to a fire on the 700 block of Garnet Street on Friday morning.