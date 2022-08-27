Five COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in the last week
Ottawa Public Health reported five deaths from COVID-19 in the city in the last week, as viral levels are appearing to plateau.
In its COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, OPH listed 871 total deaths, up from 866 the week prior.
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases increased by 456 in the last week, though the actual case count is likely higher due to restrictions on who can receive a COVID-19 lab test. The testing positivity rate among those who are able to be tested, including people living in long-term care homes, is around 14 per cent.
Hospitalizations for active infections of COVID-19 have been on the decline in August. As of Friday, OPH reported 22 residents were hospitalized specifically because of an active case of COVID-19, with one in the ICU. That’s down from 27 last week. ICU levels remain stable.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: Latest figures currently unavailable.
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients (up from 30 patients Aug. 19)
- Montfort Hospital: 13 patients (up from seveb patients on Aug. 19)
- CHEO: Four patients (down from six patients on Aug. 19)
The COVID-19 viral wastewater signal has been on a plateau for the latter part of August after hitting a low on Aug. 9. The level of COVID-19 in the wastewater remains relatively high compared to previous low-points, but it is much lower than both the spring and summer peaks.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 18 – 24): 44.0
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14 per cent
- Known active cases: 689
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Aug. 22
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 920,702
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 886,548
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 589.689
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Aug. 23)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Aug. 19)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 113 in hospital, 4 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 19):
- 12 long-term care homes
- 11 retirement homes
- 12 hospital units
- 5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
