First two PWHL Ottawa games sold out

Ticket sales are still going strong for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team, well before the puck drops on the inaugural season.

The Jan. 2 home opener in Ottawa is officially sold out, as is the Jan. 13 game against Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Jan. 17 game against Minnesota at the Arena at TD Place in Ottawa had fewer than 50 single tickets and no double tickets outside of accessible seats as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Jan. 23 game against Toronto at TD Place is also approaching capacity, with fewer than 30 single seats available on Ticketmaster's website.

When capacity was reached for the Jan. 2 game, upper bowl seats were opened up, and when those sold out, the final push to capacity was released. The game will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.

Over the holidays, the team continued to announce signings. Hungarian National Team Captain and 2023 PHF All-Star Fanni Garát-Gasparics and Japanese National Team forward Akane Shiga were each signed to one-year deals.