First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa

The first snowfall of the season is here.

Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow at times. A weather advisory from Environment Canada is calling for about 5 cm of snow.

Police are advising motorists to clear all the snow off their vehicle and drive according to the winter driving conditions—adjusting travel plans, leaving extra time to get where you're going and leaving extra space between vehicles.

Snow is expected to taper off early this afternoon, according to a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada. The advisory stretches from the Ontario-Quebec boundary to Toronto and southern Ontario.

Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston could also see 5 to 10 cm of snow, while Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley could see 2 to 4 cm of snow.

Wednesday's temperature in Ottawa is expected to stay steady near -1 C.

There's a chance of flurries over the next few days.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -1 C.

The outlook for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is cloudy with a chance of flurries on all three days.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.