OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa anchors were among the first to get a haircut and style at a popular salon in the ByWard Market as the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

CTV News at Five anchor Matt Skube and CTV News at Six anchors Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal visited Salon Fiorella on George Street Friday morning. Friday was the first day salons were allowed to be open in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic in nearly three months.

Matt, Graham and Patricia shared before and after photos following the visits to Salon Fiorella.

Salons, barber shops and beauty parlors opened on Friday morning as Ontario relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions. As part of Stage 2 of the reopening plan, salons and barber shops can open for hair cuts and other hair services.

Ottawa's mayor also wasted no time getting a haircut as the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Jim Watson dropped by the Wellington Barber Shop for a haircut early Friday morning.