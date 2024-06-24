OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • First Crumbl Cookies location in Ottawa opens Friday

    Crumbl Cookies (Handout) Crumbl Cookies (Handout)
    Ottawa residents looking for a sweet treat will get their first chance to taste a Crumbl Cookie this week.

    The popular American cookie company will hold its grand opening on Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight at its new College Square Mall location in Nepean.

    A celebration will be held to mark the occasion, which will include a ribbon cutting. Customers with the Crumbl app can take advantage of a grand opening 30-day promotion by using code ONNEPEAN, valid for a free chocolate chip cookie starting on July 1.

    "This is our treat to you Ottawa," said father-and-son duo Murad and Andy, the owners of the new location, in a news release.

    "And hopefully we can make your world a sweeter place!"

    The store's regular hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

    Crumbl is known for its rotating menu of weekly cookie flavours served in pink boxes. The chain operates over 1,000 locations in North America, including 10 locations in Canada.

    Father-and-son duo Murad and Andy will be opening the first Crumbl Cookies location in Ottawa on June 28. (Crumbl Cookies/Handout)

