OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters rescued a resident after a kitchen fire broke out in a Nepean apartment Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a low-rise apartment building on Viewmount Drive, east of Merivale Road, on reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire burning in a pot on the stove and they helped get one resident out of the building.

Ottawa Paramedics say three people were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene. Two women, both seniors, were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters remained on scene after putting out the fire to ventilate the building of smoke.