OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Firefighters extinguish fire outside Sandy Hill apartment building

    Onlookers watch as Ottawa firefighters douse a fire at a Sandy Hill apartment building on Aug. 17, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) Onlookers watch as Ottawa firefighters douse a fire at a Sandy Hill apartment building on Aug. 17, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa firefighters were quick to extinguish a fire that started in the rear of an apartment building in Sandy Hill on Saturday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services were called to a multi-residential community housing building at 495 Cumberland Street at approximately 1:10 p.m. in after a monitoring agency reported active alarms.

    A 911 caller told fire services they could see smoke and flames coming from the roof of the exterior of the building, according to Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio.

    Firefighters called additional resources to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire shortly after 1:25 p.m.

    Firefighters conducted two searches of the building, but no occupants were found inside.

    No injuries were reported.

    An Ottawa Fire Services investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

