

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says a livestock barn on a farm north of Kemptville was not affected by a morning fire that started in a machinery barn.

Firefighters were called to the farm on Donnelly Dr. near Malakoff Rd. at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke and flames were found coming from the roof.

Kemptville Firefighters were also called in to help the Ottawa team battle the blaze.

The fire was declared under control at 8:31 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.