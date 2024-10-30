Firefighter injured battling basement fire in Ottawa's Blackburn Hamlet neighbourhood

A firefighter was treated for minor injuries while battling a fire in the basement of a two-storey home in Blackburn Hamlet.

The Ottawa Fire Services says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just after 4 p.m. Tuesday reporting black smoke coming from a semi-detached home on Tauvette Street.

The homeowner met firefighters outside of the home and confirmed everyone was out of the house.

"Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line inside the home," Ottawa fire said on X. "A secondary crew began applying water through a basement window."

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the home because the heat and the flames from the basement compromised the integrity of the main floor.

"A piercing nozzle was put through the first floor and sprayed into the basement to extinguish the flames," Ottawa fire said. "Firefighters made their way into the basement and fully extinguished the remaining flames."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.