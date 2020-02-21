OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says there were no injuries from a two-alarm blaze at a row home in Barrhaven early Friday.

Crews were called to 44 Kirkstone Private at 12:49 a.m..

The building is a six-unit complex. Flames were coming from an end unit.

The occupants had already left the building by the time firefighters arrived.

It took about 50 minutes fo get the blaze under control.

The cause is under investigation.