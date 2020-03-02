OTTAWA -- Fire & Flower is reporting high sales in its two stores in Ottawa and Kingston.

The company says the two stores generated in excess of $16,532,000 in sales in the first 11 months of operation.

The Fire & Flower York Street Cannabis store in Ottawa opened on April 1, 2019. The Fire & Flower Cannabis store in Kingston, called “Brock Street Cannabis Co.”, opened on April 5, 2019.

Fire & Flower also announced on Monday it has completed the acquisitions of both the Ottawa and Kingston branded stores, operated under licence to two Ontario cannabis retail store licence holders. The two stores were initially operated by licence holders selected by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in the January 2019 lottery process to operate cannabis stores.

Fire & Flower has received its Retail Operator Licence to operate an additional eight stores across Ontario. Store locations, opening dates and times of the eight stores will be announced at a later date.