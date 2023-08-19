Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood

A fire has badly damaged a row of four townhomes in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, at 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

"Row of four townhomes on fire with cars involved as well," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters declared a second alarm to call additional crews to the scene.

A photo shared on social media by Ottawa fire showed significant damage to the townhomes and cars parked below the structures. One side of the structure started to collapse as firefighters battled the fire.

Ottawa firefighters work to extinguish a fire that damaged four townhomes on Somero Private. (Ottawa Fire Service Scott Stilborn/X)

All occupants of the four townhomes have been accounted for, according to Ottawa fire.

"Four united involved and all occupants will be displaced."

Ottawa paramedics say paramedics have transported four people to hospital in stable condition. Two men are being treated for smoke inhalation, while two young women in their teens are being treated for lacerations.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as more information becomes available