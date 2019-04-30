

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An unoccupied home in Constance Bay’s flood zone has been damaged by a fire.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call Monday evening reporting a fire at 795 Bayview Drive.

The two-storey home was surrounded by flood waters when firefighters arrived on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Officials say residents had already evacuated the properly due to rising water levels from the Ottawa River.