PETAWAWA, ON -- Officials from Garrison Petawawa say a fire at the range and training area is contained and under control.

The fire is approximately 15 hectares in size, a spokesperson for the base said in a press release, but fire crews are on scene "controlling the situation."

The fire started at 11:15 a.m.

Residents in Petawawa may see or smell smoke and there may be an impact to air quality briefly, the statement said, but there should be "no cause for alarm."

"These fires happen occasionally and are a known by-product of the training we do," said Garrison Petawawa Public Affairs Officer Daphny Gebhart-Turcotte in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "National Defence Fire Service personnel are extensively trained to respond to these fires as they occur. Precautions are taken so as to limit extent of fires."

No one was hurt.