Finding unique ways to stay cool during heatwave

Arnprior -

It may not be Christmas in July, but Ottawa resident Bill Potter made the trip to Arnprior to ice skate in order order to stay cool during this latest heatwave.

"Believe me, I've got shorts and a t-shirt in my bag. But yeah, it's quite cold in here," Potter said as skated laps in the middle of the day Wednesday at the Nick Smith Arena.

"I don't know why more people don't do it. I guess everybody's in the pool. There's a pool here so maybe there's a lot of people swimming, but it's a really good idea."

Arnprior's ice pad is just one of ways people can be the heat in the valley this week.

Heat warnings are in place throughout the National Capital Region, with this latest heatwave expected to last until Friday.

"One of the perks of having an arena open in the summertime is that you kind of have a naturally cold environment," said Town of Arnprior recreation director Graeme Ivory.

Arnprior and the Town of Renfrew opened cooling centres to the public at local arenas, museums, and libraries. Area pools, splash pads and beaches are also open.

"Certainly lots of opportunity for people to either get out of the heat and come indoors here, or just get in the water outside and try and stay cool," added Ivory.

At Robert Simpson Park, Arnprior's beach and splash pad were popular spots early in the day.

Donna Dimonte and her grandkids were down in the water by 10 a.m..

"We can get a few hours in before that two o'clock peak, you know when it becomes 40 degrees. And then we're out of here and back in the A/C," she said.

The Renfrew County Health Unit is recommending people limit their sun exposure during this time, take in lots of cold fluids, and dress in loose fitting, light coloured and breathable clothing.

It is also warning people to be aware of heat related illnesses, with symptoms including dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headaches and extreme thirst.

But even in this heat, it's hard for Dimonte to waste a summer's day.

"You want to have a balance of both. It's summer, we wait all winter long for this weather, and then it gets too hot and everybody stays inside."