Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising

It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.

Richard Nichols has arrived in Canada for a long weekend camping trip all the way from Connecticut with everything packed.

"Tent and my sleeping bag," said Nichols.

It's been years since Nichols last camped in the Canadian capital.

"This is the first time I've been here in probably 12 to 15 years, so everything costs more," he said.

Budgeting is top of mind for many this Civic Holiday long weekend. Camping is a more affordable option for those feeling the pinch.

"We're full, absolutely packed solid here," said Jim Lefebvre, who is a co-owner at Sleepy Cedars campground. "It's one of our busiest weekends, so we are full," he said.

And for those who are driving this weekend, there's also pain at the pumps.

"You know, just the cost to bring the camper over to the campground, it's going to cost me a full tank of gas, so just the travel there will be about $160," said Martin LaBelle, who is going camping.

"I found that the costs are significantly increasing, especially just between like different hours of the day and from day by day," said Cameron Gallagher, who was filling up at the pumps.

But despite the cost, the airport is still expected to be busy. There will be 6,500 passengers departing each day throughout the holiday weekend.