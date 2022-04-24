Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says the federal government will cover all policing costs incurred during the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration in downtown Ottawa this winter.
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
Costs included salaries, vehicle expenses, food and hotel accommodations for out of town officers and operation supplies.
In a report for Monday’s Ottawa Police Services Board meeting, staff say the federal government will cover the costs incurred during the demonstration.
“The OPS has been informed by the federal government that it will receive additional funding through its National Capital Extraordinary Policing Costs program to offset all costs incurred by the OPS due to the occupation,” the report says.
Ottawa Police Service chief administrative officer Blair Dunker told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that Ottawa police have been in “regular communications” with Public Safety Canada about funding to cover policing costs associated with the “Freedom Convoy.”
“From the onset of the demonstration and to this day our partners at Public Safety Canada have advised us that we can expect to recover all direct costs related to the demonstration in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the National Capital Extraordinary Policing Contract,” Dunker said in a statement. “The submission deadline for those costs is July 2022 with reimbursement expected thereafter.”
City Manager Steve Kanellakos said last month that city staff and Ottawa police have been in talks with federal and provincial governments for funding to cover the police and municipal costs associated with the “Freedom Convoy" protest.
Ottawa police received assistance from the RCMP, OPP and several municipal police forces during the demonstration and the operation to remove the “Freedom Convoy” from downtown streets.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino for more information.
ADDITIONAL OFFICERS FOR EVENTS
The Ottawa Police Service is now taking a more “robust approach” to the planning and deployment of officers for special events following the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration, which will result in increased cost for the service.
There are currently 100 known events planned for Ottawa this year, including one-day events and multi-day events such as Canada Day and the Royal Visit.
“The OPS is building out its Special Events team to have the capacity to meet the workload demand and support its ability to plan and manage events and demonstrations,” says the report for Monday’s board meeting.
“This includes taking a more robust approach to the planning and deployment of police, and surge and sustain capacity to ensure the community is safe and the city remains open.”
Police deployed more officers during St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South, the ByWard Market and Centretown, resulting in an extra $300,000 in costs.
The report says lessons learned from the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration means “increased planning and surge capacity posture” will be required for all events, which could hurt the service’s quest to find $7 million in efficiencies this year.
The Ottawa Police Service is now budgeting an extra $2 million to $3 million for overtime to cover policing events and demonstrations.
