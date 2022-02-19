Ottawa businesses impacted by the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration will be eligible for $10,000 in federal funding to help cover operating costs.

The federal government has announced an up to $20 million investment to provide "non-repayable contributions" to Ottawa businesses who have suffered losses during the three-week blockade.

The Rideau Centre and several small businesses and restaurants have been closed since Jan. 29, when vehicles began blocking downtown streets to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. The Retail Council of Canada estimated the first seven days of the closure cost the Rideau Centre $19.7 million in lost revenue.

Small businesses will have to apply for non-repayable contributions of up to $10,000 for non-deferrable operational costs not covered by other federal programs.

“We have heard the growing concerns and frustrations from many of the Business Improvement Associations and small businesses in Downtown Ottawa that were forced to close, or have seen their business drastically impacted due to the illegal blockades in Ottawa," Helena Jaczek, Minister of Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said.

"Our government’s investment of up to $20 million to Invest Ottawa will help local businesses get the support they need to recover."

Invest Ottawa will work with the Ottawa Board of Trade and the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas to deliver the support to businesses. More information on the application process will be posted to the Invest Ottawa website in the "coming weeks," according to the government.

"Building directly on our mission, we strive to help these companies at the heart of our community address significant challenges, survive and thrive once again," Michael Tremblay, Invest Ottawa President and CEO, said.

"In collaboration with the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas, the Ottawa Board of Trade, and fellow partners, we look forward to helping business owners negatively impacted by recent events receive the critical support they need to continue building their business, our community, and economy.”