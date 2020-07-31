OTTAWA -- The COVID Alert app is now available in Ontario and aims to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The voluntary app tells users if or when they have been in close contact with another user who has tested positivie for the COVID-19 virus.

Ottawa’s Shopify designed the federally-backed app in partnership with Blackberry. It uses Bluetooth technology, and if someone does get a positive test, they have to enter a code for alerts to be sent to other users.

The app is not mandatory for Canadians, and can be downloaded voluntarily from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Officials have stressed that no personal data will be collected.

Ontario is being used as a trial bed before a nationwide roll-out.