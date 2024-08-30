Federal offender on the lam arrested near Tweed, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a wanted federal offender who was unlawfully at large was arrested southwest of Tweed, Ont. Friday afternoon, hours after police asked residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Police issued a warning to residents Friday morning about a large police presence in the area of Robinson Road and Martin Road in Tweed because of an ongoing police investigation and asked people to stay inside, while noting there was no perceived risk to public safety.

This was because a 33-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant had run into the woods to escape police.

Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement officers, the canine unit, and the OPP's emergency response team searched for the man, eventually arresting him around 1 p.m.

"As the male was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release conditions, he will be returned for a federal correctional facility. No additional charged were laid," police said.

Police did not identify the man in a news release, Friday.

OPP said that while there was no imminent threat to the public while officers were looking for the man, they chose to issue the advisory to local residents to remain indoors as a precaution.