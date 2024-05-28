Federal government designates Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood a national historic site

Ottawa's posh Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood has been declared a national historic site.

Liberal MP Mona Fortier, who represents the area, made the announcement Tuesday on behalf of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who is also the minister responsible for Parks Canada, which designates national historic sites.

"Today's designation of Rockcliffe Park Historic District as a national historic site showcases its noteworthy street design and architectural values and tells the story of how suburban neighbourhoods in 19th century Canada were planned and developed," Fortier said. "Recognizing the heritage value of historic sites and districts safeguards tangible links to our past and serves as a testament to the craftsmanship and artistry of those who designed and built these distinctive places."

Rockcliffe Park is located northeast of downtown Ottawa on the shores of the Ottawa River. The area was designed and laid out in 1864 by Thomas Coltrin Keefer, as part of Thomas MacKay's large estate purchased in the 1830s. The government described the neighbourhood as "an excellent example of the picturesque English and American suburban planning traditions of the late 19th century."

Several prominent residences are located Rockcliffe Park, including Stornoway, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and Lornado, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to Canada. Homes in the area are among the most expensive in the city.

"Thomas Keefer laid out a plan for a new type of residential community - for houses in a parklike setting, large lots, curving roads that followed the natural topography, no sidewalks, careful siting and proportioning of houses, subdued lighting, and abundant trees," said Scott Heatherington, president of the Rockcliffe Park Residents' Association in a news release Tuesday. "One hundred and sixty years later, we are immensely proud that it has been accorded the rare recognition as a national historic district. Today, we celebrate that vision – and that of generation after generation of residents who have dedicated their time, effort, and love of community to protect and enhance this place of quiet natural beauty in the heart of our nation's capital."

The designation of a national historic site is honorific. It does not legally protect the site, or transfer site ownership or management to Parks Canada. A national historic site designation is a place that has a "direct association with a nationally significant aspect of the history of Canada," the federal government says.