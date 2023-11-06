OTTAWA
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week

    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Nov. 6, 2023

    The Prisoner 2021

    Napa Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol:14%
    Sweetness:Extra Dry
    Drink:2023‐2026

    Heavenly Hamburger Wine

    Price:$107.95
    Score:90
    LCBO:373076

    Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

    Napa Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol:15.2%
    Sweetness:Dry
    Drink:2020‐2031

    Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

    Price:$199.95
    Score:92
    LCBO:711663

    Flipflop Wines Pinot Grigio 2017

    California, United States

    Alcohol:13%
    Sweetness:Medium Dry
    Drink:2018‐2020
    Price:$10.05
    Score:85
    LCBO:494187

    Hester Creek Estate Winery Syrah Viognier 2017

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol:14%
    Sweetness:Dry
    Drink:2019‐2024
    Price:$30.00
    Score:92
    BC:504399

    Reif Estate Winery Vidal Icewine 2017

    Niagara River, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol:10%
    Sweetness:Sweet
    Drink:2019‐2024

    Divine Dessert Wine

    Price:$24.95
    Score:92
    LCBO:544791

