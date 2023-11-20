OTTAWA
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week

    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Nov. 20, 2023

    Tenute Del Pajaru Meridionale Tre Tenute 2019

    Italy

    Alcohol: 14%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2024‐2028

    Glorious Game Wine

    Price: $44.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 34441

    Emmolo No 5 Sparkling

    California, United States

    Alcohol: 12%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2022‐2024

    Sensational Shellfish Wine

    Price: $49.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 15418

    Benziger Family Winery Tribute Chardonnay 2018

    Monterey County, California, United States

    Alcohol: 14.1%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2020‐2023
    Price: $30.00
    Score: 93
    BC: 374884

    Reif Estate Winery Riesling 2019

    Niagara River, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 12%
    Sweetness: Medium Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2026

    Venerated Vegetarian Wine

    Price: $14.75
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 111799

    Ried Stiftsbreite Ausstich St. Laurent 2020

    Thermenregion, Niederösterreich, Austria

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2027

    Delightful Duck Wine

    Price: $26.95
    Score: 89
    LCBO: 34386

