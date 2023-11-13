OTTAWA
    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Nov. 13, 2023

    Domaine Papin Vincent & Damien Clisson 2018

    Muscadet-Sèvre Et Maine Clisson, Loire A.P., France

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2025

    Sensational Shellfish Wine

    Price: $38.95
    Score: 95
    LCBO: 34501

    Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

    Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

    Alcohol: 14%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2028

    Luscious Lamb Wine

    Price: $27.95
    Score: 92
    LCBO: 55764

    Concannon Vineyard Limited Release Pinot Noir 2008

    California, United States

    Alcohol: 14%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2010-2014
    Price: $19.95
    Score: 89
    LCBO: 470294

    Umberto Cesari Moma 2021

    Rubicone, Emilia Romagna I.G.T., Italy

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023-2027

    Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

    Price: $19.95
    Score: 89
    LCBO: 5405

    Quails' Gate Estate Winery Rosé 2021

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia BC V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 13%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2022-2024

    Scrumptious Seafood Wine

    Price: $19.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 275842

