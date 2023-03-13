Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for March 13, 2023

Creekside Iconoclast Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2020, Fontanafredda Ebbio Nebbiolo 2020, Reif Estate Winery Reserve Gewürztraminer 2021, Alamos Selección Malbec 2019, Banshee Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2021 Creekside Iconoclast Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2020, Fontanafredda Ebbio Nebbiolo 2020, Reif Estate Winery Reserve Gewürztraminer 2021, Alamos Selección Malbec 2019, Banshee Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2021

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: What you need to know

Over the last three days, the U.S. seized the two financial institutions after a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California. It was the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. How did we get here?

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina