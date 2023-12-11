OTTAWA
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week

    • Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Dec. 11, 2023

    Graham Beck Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay

    Western Cape W.O., South Africa

    Alcohol:12%
    Sweetness:Extra Dry
    Drink:2023‐2026

    Scrumptious Seafood Wine

    Price:$48.95
    Score:91
    LCBO:32027

    Gabriel Meffre Sainte Catherine2019

    Gigondas, Rhône A.C., France

    Alcohol:14.5%
    Sweetness:Extra Dry
    Drink:2023‐2028

    Glorious Game Wine

    Price:$40.95
    Score:94
    LCBO:370270

    Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool 2021

    Suisun Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol:14%
    Sweetness:Dry
    Drink:2023‐2028

    Plush Pork Wine

    Price:$49.95
    Score:92
    LCBO:30317

    Zull Ried Äussere Bergen Grüner Veltliner 2021

    Weinviertel D.A.C., Austria

    Alcohol:13.5%
    Sweetness:Extra Dry
    Drink:2023‐2026

    Scrumptious Seafood Wine

    Price:$43.95
    Score:97
    LCBO:17497

    Quails' Gate Estate Winery Riesling 2016

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol:12.5%
    Sweetness:Extra Dry
    Drink:2018‐2022

    Sensational Shellfish Wine

    Price:$19.95
    Score:91
    LCBO:308312

