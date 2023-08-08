Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Aug. 7, 2023

R Wines The Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Conundrum White 2020, Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon, Tommasi Arele 2018, Reif Estate Winery First Growth Merlot 2016 R Wines The Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Conundrum White 2020, Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon, Tommasi Arele 2018, Reif Estate Winery First Growth Merlot 2016

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina