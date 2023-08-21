Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Aug. 21, 2023
Château Tanunda Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Barossa, South Australia, Australia
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023-2033
Price: $24.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 357517
Mer Soleil Reserve Pinot Noir 2019
Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022-2029
Price: $39.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 21177
Beringer Main & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon
California, United States
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Price: $10.95
Score: 86
LCBO: 113001
Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Pinot Noir 2020
Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023-2029
Price: $59.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 639658
Lenz Moser Grüner Veltliner 2022
Niederösterreich Qualitätswein, Austria
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023-2026
Price: $19.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 71233
