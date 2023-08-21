Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Aug. 21, 2023

Château Tanunda Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Mer Soleil Reserve Pinot Noir 2019, Beringer Main & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Pinot Noir 2020, Lenz Moser Grüner Veltliner 2022 Château Tanunda Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Mer Soleil Reserve Pinot Noir 2019, Beringer Main & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Stewart Family Pinot Noir 2020, Lenz Moser Grüner Veltliner 2022

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina