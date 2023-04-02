Fatal fire in Ottawa's south end

A man is dead following an overnight fire in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting a "heavy fire" at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road in Manotick.

Ottawa fire says firefighters confirmed the front of the structure was fully involved in flames when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters conducting a search of the home located an individual inside the structure. Officials say firefighters, "brought the victim outside and assessed and began treating the victim."

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Ottawa police confirmed to Newstalk 580 CFRA the individual died from their injuries at the hospital.

Paramedics treated three other people at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ottawa Police Arson Unit are investigating the fire, with the assistance of a Ottawa Fire Services investigator.

This is the third fatal fire in the national capital region in a week.

On Tuesday, one person died in a house fire on Castlefrank Road in Kanata.

On March 26, a woman died in a fire at a five-unit apartment building on rue Frontenac in Hull.