Farm Boy opens on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:32AM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:36AM EST
Farm Boy opens its new store on Metcalfe Street on March 5, 2020 (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Farm Boy has opened its doors in Centretown.
The Ontario-based grocery chain opened its newest location at 193 Metcalfe Street, in the old Sobeys location.
The new store is 29,000 square feet.
Farm Boy says its new store includes a salad bar, hot bar, artisan pizza, a stir fry location and a sushi bar.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
There are 15 Farm Boy stores in Ottawa.
