OTTAWA -- Farm Boy has opened its doors in Centretown.

The Ontario-based grocery chain opened its newest location at 193 Metcalfe Street, in the old Sobeys location.

The new store is 29,000 square feet.

Farm Boy says its new store includes a salad bar, hot bar, artisan pizza, a stir fry location and a sushi bar.

It will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There are 15 Farm Boy stores in Ottawa.