Fare hikes and bus route cuts: Four things to know about OC Transpo in 2024
OC Transpo riders are facing fare hikes and bus route changes in 2024, while the new north-south Trillium Line is scheduled to open at some point this year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things to watch with OC Transpo in 2024.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Fare increase
OC Transpo is ringing in the New Year with a hike in transit fares.
Council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in transit fares as part of the 2024 city of Ottawa budget, with staff saying the additional revenue will "offset increased operating costs of providing transit service."
Here is a look at the new OC Transpo fares for 2024, as of Jan. 1:
- Adult monthly bus pass - $128.75 ($125.50 in 2023)
- Youth (13-19) monthly pass - $99.25 ($96.75 in 2023)
- Senior monthly pass - $49.00 ($47.25 in 2023)
- One-day pass - $11.75 a day ($11.25 in 2023)
- 3-day pass - $28.50 ($27.75 in 2023)
- 7-day pass - $54.25 ($52.75 in 2023)
- U-Pass (per semester) - $229.07 ($223.48 in 2023)
- Adult single-ride fare (paid by card) - $3.80 ($3.70 in 2023)
- Adult single-ride fare (cash) - $3.85 ($3.75 in 2023)
This is OC Transpo's first fare hike since 2022.
A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
New wheel hub assembly for LRT trains
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group could be adding more trains to the Confederation Line this year, as testing continues on a new wheel hub assembly on the trains.
Since the O-Train returned to service last summer, RTG must replace the front and rear axles every 60,000 km on the LRT vehicles. To cut down on mileage on the trains and avoid frequent replacement of the axles, OC Transpo and RTG have been running some single-car trains during the week and only single-car service on weekends.
In December, OC Transpo, RTG and Alstom began testing new wheel hub assemblies with a pin to hold the restraining nut in place. Officials say the pin would extend the useable life of the axle hub assemblies, allowing OC Transpo and RTG to run more trains in service.
Testing will run on select out of regular trains for 1,500 km. After the testing is complete, officials will conduct a number of tests and measurements to see if it works.
The second phase of testing will involve OC Transpo testing trains with axles that have exceeded the 60,000 kilometres and applying the additional pins with 30,000 kilometres of testing over several weeks.
Alstom told the Transit Commission in October that the nut locking would reduce the current inspection regime from the current 60,000 km to 400,000 km, increasing the size of the available fleet for service.
Alstom and RTG are redesigning the wheel hub assembly on the LRT as the permanent, long-term solution to the ongoing bearing issues.
A timeline for the axle redesign presented by Alstom calls for the prototype completion and start of endurance testing in August 2025. The endurance and fatigue testing is not expected to be completed until mid-2026.
Alstom released pictures of the axle of an Ottawa LRT vehicle and the nut unlocking. (City of Ottawa/report)
OC Transpo reducing bus service by 74,000 hours
OC Transpo will roll out changes to bus routes in the spring, cutting many 200-series routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership.
The overhaul of the bus network will see OC Transpo operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service across the city next year.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in November the overhaul of the bus route network is designed to improve service along "important routes" and connections to commercial and employment destinations, including increasing service to 15 minutes "at most times" on main transit corridors.
"It is anticipated that some customers will experience a range of impacts to their transit trips," Amilcar said in a memo to council in November.
"Many customers will have no substantial change to the trips they make day to day and the overall reliability of the system will see improvements."
The changes come as OC Transpo projected a $40 million budget deficit in 2023 and a $35 million revenue shortfall in 2024. The 2024 budget projects 70 to 75 million customer trips on buses and the O-Train this year.
Changes to the bus route network will be implemented in the spring.
An OC Transpo bus turns onto Elgin St. from Wellington St. in downtown Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash)
Launch of the Trillium Line
Ottawa's new north-south rail line is scheduled to begin carrying passengers this year, but the exact launch date for the Trillium Line has not been announced.
The Trillium Line will run between Bayview Station and Riverside South, with a line from South Keys to the Ottawa International Airport.
A report in December said slow progress on completing work on the signalling, train control and communications system is having a domino effect on other aspects of preparation, including training.
In mid-December, OC Transpo began testing all nine trains on the north-south system. The first cohort of operators were nearing the end of training in December, with two cohorts scheduled to begin training early in the New Year.
Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in August 2022, but was delayed until September 2023. In September, staff announced the line would not be launched until spring 2024.
OC Transpo shared video of train testing on the new Airport Link for the Trillium Line. (OC Transpo/Twitter)
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Will Eltherington and Ted Raymond
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team.
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Atlantic
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Biggest Maritime stories of 2023 from A to Z: Part Three
CTV Atlantic’s top stories of 2023 from A to Z continues. This list picks up at the letter “R.”
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
Toronto police identify 41-year-old who died in downtown shelter stabbing
Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a downtown shelter over the weekend.
-
Police search for suspect following Oshawa break-and-enter
Police are searching for a male suspect following a break-and-enter in Oshawa on Friday.
Montreal
-
2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.
-
Despite months of turmoil, Quebec premier wishes health, happiness in New Year's message
After a year that ended with uncertainty and turmoil for many in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media to wish Quebecers happiness in 2024.
-
Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
'Just heading home': Teen charged with stunt driving on New Year's Eve on Hwy. 11
A 17-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Sunday morning, provincial police say.
London
-
Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police
While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!
-
'History is hers': Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont. scores first ever PWHL goal
It’s been an historic day for women’s sports with the puck drop in the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto.
Winnipeg
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
-
Woman recovering after New Year's Eve lounge shooting
Winnipeg police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg lounge early in the new year
Kitchener
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
Police investigate alleged sexual assault on public transit
Police have released photos of an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an alleged sexual assault on public transit in Cambridge.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness, here's a look at some of them.
Edmonton
-
Two men in critical condition following random central Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Vancouver
-
Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom
With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.
-
Two men connected to B.C. gang conflict charged in Surrey shooting
Two men have been charged in relation to a daylight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey on Friday, police said.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in Surrey house fire
One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while four others escaped with injuries.
Regina
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness, here's a look at some of them.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.