OTTAWA -- An Ottawa teen has taken to social media to find help for his mother, as he says the family is dealing with mould in their south Ottawa apartment.

Nofisa Adeniyi shares an apartment with her three sons. She says there is mould throughout the apartment, including the bedrooms.

“From the roof, to the floor,” Adeniyi describes the mould to CTV News Ottawa, “Coming out directly where they put their head, where my first son puts his head - and it’s stinking, it’s coming out like a mucus.”

The family first noticed the mould two months ago, and Adeniyi says she has continually asked her landlord for help.

“I’m finding it difficult to breath. They should come and do something, because it’s dangerous to my health.”

Adneinyi’s 16-year-old son Desmond took to social media Sunday to get help for the family. “It hurts a lot, just to see her go through all of that pain.”

CTV News Ottawa contacted COGIR Realty on Monday - the property management company responsible for the building. In a statement, they said the unit's condition occured over a "lengthy period of time" that predated their purchase and management of the property on Nov. 30.

“While we can’t comment on the remediation efforts of the previous ownership group to address this situation, once it was brought to the attention of our management team, immediate action was undertaken to assess and address the conditions," the statement said.

"It is my understanding that a contractor attended the unit... the first day after the holidays- and that every resource and effort is being brought to bear to address this situation.”

Desmond Adeniyi says someone was sent to the home on Monday to inspect, but the family has heard nothing else so far.

“It’s affecting my mother’s health; my mom is a hard working woman,” he said.

Charlie Leduc is a mould removal expert with Mold Busters in Ottawa, who is not involved in this case.

“It’s crucial to be breathing in healthy optimal air,” he said, adding certain types of mould can be dangerous for some people. “Getting rid of mould and getting rid of the source of the mould is very important for long-term health.”

“It’s concerning that anyone would be left in a situation like this,” says Gwen Madiba, president of Equal Chance, an Ottawa-based group that works to promote equal opportunities for black communities in Canada. “To come and see this firsthand is disheartening and concerning.”

Madiba has helped relocate the family to a hotel, and is looking for a permanent solution.

Desmond Adeniyi has setup a GoFundMe page to help the family move out; they have raised over $25,000 so far.

“I’m just speechless, seeing how much people care.”