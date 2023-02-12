Family displaced after garage fire in Barrhaven

Ottawa Fire Services says three people are displaced after a fire broke out in their attached garage Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner on Larkin Drive called 9-1-1 just after 1 p.m. to report a fire. The door to the garage was closed, which helped prevent the fire from spreading to the home.

The garage, however, is right below a bedroom. Firefighters extended ladders to the upper floors to search for any occupants. Firefighters later confirmed no one was inside.

All three people in the house were able to get out safely.

One firefighter was treated and released at the scene for a non-critical injury related to exertion, OFS said.

The fire was under control by 1:45 p.m.

The family has been displaced, OFS says, but victim's services will not be required, as they will be getting help from relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.