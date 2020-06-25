OTTAWA -- The Fairmont Chateau Laurier will reopen its doors on Canada Day.

The iconic hotel in downtown Ottawa closed its doors for the first time in its 108-year history on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Chateau Laurier announced the 400-room hotel will reopen to guests and visitors on July 1. The opening includes the operation of La Terrasse and In-Room dining, along with the opening of stores and shops.

The Chateau Laurier says extensive measures will be in place to protect guests and employees and to limit the spread of COVID-19, including:

Physical distancing throughout the hotel

Mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check

A 48-hour "settling period" for occupied rooms post-departure

Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points.

Masks will also be provided to all guests and worn by all employees at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

"The hotel's top priority remains the safety, care and wellbeing of our Fairmont Chateau Laurier family. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are," said Rick Corcoran, General Manager of the Chateau Laurier.

"We are partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry."