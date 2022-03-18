Faculty strike averted at Algonquin College and La Cite

Classes will proceed as scheduled at Algonquin College and La Cite today after a potential strike by faculty members was averted.

Sixteen thousand full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, librarians, and councillors at colleges across Ontario were set to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. if the College Employer Council did not agree to voluntary binding interest arbitration.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the college faculty bargaining team and the College Employer Council, which represents Ontario's 24 colleges, announced the two sides had reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration and the strike was called off.

"This also concludes all work-to-rule activities," the statement said.

In a statement to students, Algonquin College President and CEO Claude Brule said he was pleased to see the two sides agreed to enter binding interest arbitration.

"I am grateful to all those who contributed to this resolution," Brule said.

"Our entire College community – every employee and learner – has made many sacrifices during the last two years, and we have overcome many obstacles together. The news of this agreement is another example of the commitment we all share for providing quality education for our learners."