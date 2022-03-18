Faculty strike averted at Algonquin College and La Cite
Classes will proceed as scheduled at Algonquin College and La Cite today after a potential strike by faculty members was averted.
Sixteen thousand full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, librarians, and councillors at colleges across Ontario were set to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. if the College Employer Council did not agree to voluntary binding interest arbitration.
At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the college faculty bargaining team and the College Employer Council, which represents Ontario's 24 colleges, announced the two sides had reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration and the strike was called off.
"This also concludes all work-to-rule activities," the statement said.
In a statement to students, Algonquin College President and CEO Claude Brule said he was pleased to see the two sides agreed to enter binding interest arbitration.
"I am grateful to all those who contributed to this resolution," Brule said.
"Our entire College community – every employee and learner – has made many sacrifices during the last two years, and we have overcome many obstacles together. The news of this agreement is another example of the commitment we all share for providing quality education for our learners."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow and praised his country's troops Friday as they pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Russia accused Canada on Thursday of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Aid groups at Polish border offer food, rest to Ukrainian refugees as war draws near
About 2 million people so far have fled Ukraine and found safety in Poland, in large part thanks to the efforts of volunteers, both local and foreign.
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
COVID-19 pandemic is 'far from over': WHO official
A World Health Organization spokesperson says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.
No moving on from COVID-19 for Canada's exhausted health-care workers
With mask mandates and other COVID-19 health restrictions lifting, many Canadians are finally able to envision a return to normal life. But, as they face burnout, staff shortages and daunting procedural backlogs, some health workers say it isn't so easy to move on.
Atlantic
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
-
'I'm not going back over for any reason': Maritimers react to upcoming change in travel rule
The looming end of pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for people entering Canada is a long time coming for some, and much ado about nothing for others.
Toronto
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | This Kensington taqueria sources every ingredient straight from Mexico
For breakfast, Juan Poot indulged in tacos nearly every day while growing up in Mérida, Mexico – a city rich with Mayan history located on the Yucatán peninsula. But 18 years ago, when Poot came to Canada, the flavours of his hometown were hard to find.
-
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital preps to welcome Ukrainian children who need medical care
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it is preparing to welcome young Ukrainian patients in need of medical care.
-
'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
'I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now,' said John McMahon of the proposed requirement of students in English CEGEPs to take three French courses to graduate.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Man hit by car in Sudbury's Flour Mill in critical condition
Sudbury police say a 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city's Flour Mill area early Friday morning.
-
North Bay police looking for flasher incident witnesses
North Bay police are investigating after complaints about a man exposing himself at a business on Lakeshore Drive.
London
-
-
'She had a big heart': family and friends remember young mental health advocate for her passion to help others
A mental health advocate who has shared her own mental health journal with CTV over the years has died by suicide
-
Londoners enjoy St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone was celebratory, not rowdy.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
-
Winnipeg child's unofficial Grade 2 report card draws laughs from parents
A lighthearted report card for a Grade 2 student in Manitoba showcases his love of goalies and ability to nap anytime.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Two men arrested for assault as extra patrols deployed in Guelph for St. Patrick's Day
Guelph police increased their patrol for St. Patrick's Day and arrested two men for assault in unrelated incidents.
-
COVID-19 emergency declarations being rescinded in Waterloo Region's cities, townships
The cities and townships in Waterloo Region will be rescinding their COVID-19 emergency declarations.
Calgary
-
Beltline protests spur special Calgary Police Commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is holding a special meeting today to discuss the Calgary Police Service's response plan to the ongoing protests that have been flooding the Beltline every Saturday.
-
Missing Calgary man, last seen near Mount Royal University, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning has been located.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Double-digit highs ahead for Calgary, save for a snowy Sunday
Happy day after St. Patrick's! More west wind and warmth, but Sunday’s snow is still in the picture. Also, St. Patrick's Day pup pics!
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
-
BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May: biologist
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man ordered to pay hundreds after not delivering collectible Pokémon cards to buyers
A man who sells collectible Pokémon cards has been ordered to pay more than $1,300 to two customers who say they didn't get the cards they paid hundreds of dollars for.
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Lower Mainland for 2nd time in as many weeks
For the second time in two weeks, lottery players in the Lower Mainland are checking their tickets to see if they're the winner of a multi-million-dollar prize.
-
Revellers flock to downtown Vancouver for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Two years to the day after the first pandemic-related measures impacted Vancouver’s hospitality industry, bars and pubs across the downtown core were packed Thursday as people came out to celebrate an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since 2019.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.