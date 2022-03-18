Faculty strike averted at Algonquin College and La Cite

The Algonquin College campus in Pembroke, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) The Algonquin College campus in Pembroke, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina