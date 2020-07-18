OTTAWA -- Face masks are now mandatory in all public indoor spaces in Gatineau and across Quebec.

The Quebec Government says starting July 18, wearing a face mask that covers the nose and mouth is mandatory in all enclosed or partially enclosed public spaces.

The mandatory face mask policy in Gatineau comes 11 days after Ottawa's medical officer of health made face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ottawa.

The City of Gatineau says face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor municipal facilities, along with all public indoor locations across the city. Face masks are also mandatory on Gatineau's STO buses.

The mandatory face mask rule applies to people age 12 and older, with exceptions for people with specific medical conditions. The Quebec Government says you must wear a face mask in the following places in Gatineau and across Quebec:

Restaurant or bar

Shopping mall

A retail business

A service company

A professional's private office

Place of worship

A personal care business (hairdressers, beauty care)

A common area, including an elevator, of a tourist accommodation establishment

Educational institution (except pre-school, primary and secondary schools)

A train or bus station, a river station, a metro station or an airport

A place where municipal or government services are offered

The fine for not wearing a face mask could range from $400 to $6,000.

As recommended by the Quebec Government, the city of Gatineau says it will offer face coverings to its employees.

Masks will not be available for residents at entrances to municipal facilities in Gatineau.