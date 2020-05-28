OTTAWA -- The clock is ticking towards the deadline to file your 2019 personal income tax return.

The Federal Government extended the deadline to file your taxes to June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of April 30.

The Canada Revenue Agency says the deadline to pay off the balance you owe is now September 1.

“Penalties (including late-filing penalties) and interest will not be applied if returns are filed and payments are made by September 1, 2020,” the CRA says on its website.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, 21.9 million Canadians have already filed tax returns. More than 20 million Canadians filed their tax return electronically using EFILE, NETFILE and File my Return.

The Canada Revenue Agency says refunds have been issued to 14.1 million Canadians, with the average amount per return at $1,832.

More than 3.6 million Canadians have had to pay money back to the Canada Avenue Agency, with the average amount at $4,660.

In a note on its website, the Canada Revenue Agency says it is experiencing delays in processing paper income tax and benefit returns.

Self-employed Canadians and their spouses or common law partner have until June 15 to file their taxes.

The Canada Revenue Agency is extending some of the filing deadlines for corporations and trusts. The move is designed to help businesses and tax preparers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can defer T2 corporate income tax returns otherwise due in June, July or August, to Sept. 1.