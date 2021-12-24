Residents in the Ottawa region can expect a ‘wintry mix’ of weather starting Christmas Eve night, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement calling for snow or ice pellets beginning in the evening or overnight Christmas Eve. It will transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle Christmas morning.

“The freezing rain is expected to end late Christmas morning for most communities,” the special weather statement says. “However the risk of freezing drizzle will likely remain through the afternoon.”

Environment Canada says untreated roads may become slippery and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

The blast of winter will be caused by a warm front associated with a low pressure system moving eastward through the region on Christmas Day.

For Christmas Eve Day, Environment Canada’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -8 C. On Christmas Day itself, the forecast high is -6 C with a wind chill of -12 C.

There’s a 70 per cent chance of snow in the forecast in the evening on Christmas Day.

It will be mild in Ottawa on Boxing Day – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -2 C.

The special weather statement for Christmas Eve covers the following areas: Ottawa, Gatineau, Stirling-Tweed-South Frontenac, Bancroft-Bon Echo Park, Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville, Westport-Charleston Lake, Brockville, Prescott, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake, Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay, Algonquin, and South River-Burk’s Falls.