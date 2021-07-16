KINGSTON, ONT. -- In a place where there can be a lot of unpleasant surprises, it was a different day for parents and kids at Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit, after they got a visit from some grime-fighting superheroes.

Elite Window Cleaning and Kingston General Hospital held their annual 'Superhero Day' on Friday, with the members of the company's window cleaning team dressed as superhero characters.

The members of the friendly neighbourhood window washing company repelling down the side of the hospital, with soap and squeegees in hand, dancing and playing for the kids inside, and outside the windows.

For those like Logan Simpkins, who came to see them outside Kingston General Hospital (KGH), it was a thrill for the young Avenger.

"I saw the Hulk and Iron man and (Batman) and Captain Marvel and Spider-Man," he says.

"I like Captain Marvel and I like Spider-Man," says 7-year-old Levi Applebee who also came to see them perform outside.

"Thor was spinning like crazy," laughs Chet Evans.

For those like Elisha Alarios, who had been diagnosed at 4-months old as living with Haemophilia, seeing them means a world he loves, come to life.

"They were my favourite superheroes," he says. "They climb up the building because I like them and they’re super real."

His dad David Alarios explains that during his many procedures they encourage Elisha to draw strength from superhero movies and books.

"To get him through some infusions we always relied on superheroes," he says. "We call it 'Muscle Juice.' Seeing them, sure, with (other) kids, (kids have) imagination, but to him it’s even more, because of what he’s had to go through and how he’s had to believe he’s a superhero to get through his medication."

The crusaders, caped, for a cause.

The annual event raises money. Owner Chris Stoness says 10 per cent of the day's business supports the local hospital.

Weir says the real superpower is always doing whatever you can for others.

"We’re window cleaners, we’re not doctors, we’re not surgeons but there is an opportunity to give back," he says. "And if you have that opportunity it feels really good."

In his second year, Hudson Harvey, also known as 'The Hulk,' says it’s a unique day.

"I had a baby in the window for my first drop. Like all the nurses were all super sweet, the baby was adorable, had a Superman logo. Just smiles all around."

Kieran Weir, who also goes by the name of Batman, agrees.

"It’s tons of fun," he explains. "Seeing their faces and stuff when you come down the building and they just light up."

Victoria Lane-Trendota, who is a child life specialist with the Kingston Hospital Science Centre, says the paediatrics unit is often a stressful place, and the goal of the day is to allow kids to forget where they are and to be kids.

"It gives them something fun to look forward to, and there’s just a sense of excitement, there’s a lot fun. We heard a lot of laugher, giggling with families, and it’s just a fun memory that the kids can take with them. A positive memory that they can take with them."

She says it’s fun for the staff as well.

"Ton of fun," she says. "We got dressed up in our superhero outfits, it was just a lot of fun."

For dad David Alarios, the everyday heroics, won’t be forgotten.

"Especially now a days, we need more of that," he says.