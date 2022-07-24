Events in Ottawa to mark the Pope's visit to Canada

The Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall will host three events in Ottawa this week to mark Pope Francis' visit to Canada, including a prayer service for reconciliation.

The pontiff arrived in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon to begin a six-day visit to Canada, describing it as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in the residential schools.

Pope Francis will visit Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit during his visit.

The Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall says there will be three events this week in Ottawa to mark the Pope's visit.

Sunday

Prayer gathering at Canadian Martyrs Parish.

The public invited to Canadian Martyrs church at 100 Main Street for a half-hour prayer service for reconciliation. The service begins at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Holy Redeemer Parish in Kanata will livestream Pope Francis' open-air mass from Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. The mass will mark the Feast of St. Anne, which celebrates the mother of the Virgin Mary, a widely revered figure among Indigenous Catholics.

The public is invited to Holy Redeemer Parish in Kanata for the gathering, starting at 12 p.m. You can sign up at https://holyredeemerkanata.flocknote.com/signup/94749.

Thursday

A noon mass will be held at St. Joe's Parish at 151 Laurier Avenue East on Thursday.

The Archdiocese says the service will offer "our prayers of support and intercession" for the Pope's visit.