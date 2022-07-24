Events in Ottawa to mark the Pope's visit to Canada

Events in Ottawa to mark the Pope's visit to Canada

Pope Francis arrives as he is welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Edmonton's International airport on July 24, 2022. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Pope Francis arrives as he is welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Edmonton's International airport on July 24, 2022. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina