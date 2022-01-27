Businesses in Ottawa are preparing for easing restrictions on Monday, including restaurants who will welcome back diners inside for the first time since Jan. 4.

"We are excited! The best part about reopening is employing our servers because they take hardest hit in lockdowns," says Jennifer Wall, owner of Supply and Demand restaurant on Wellington Street.

The regulations come into effect on Jan. 31 as the province enters the first of three reopening stages. On Monday, movie theatres, meeting rooms and event spaces will be able to operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors. The same goes for indoor restaurants, bars, retailers, museums, and religious services.

Wall says the restaurant will be able to rehire most of the staff, except for a few part-time employees. She says the restaurant is ready, as they have continued to offer take-out during the lockdown.

"Half capacity is tough on restaurants. Because what you end up doing is trying to do the takeout and dine in, and that’s hard to do when you are trying to execute both flawlessly as if you are only doing one," said Wall.

She hopes patrons can consider making a reservation at local restaurants at non-peak hours, to help businesses build back.

"The biggest thing that is a struggle especially in the winter, whether it is a lockdown or not, is keep the flow even, every day of the week."

Wall says they are already booked for Fridays and Saturdays.

"The reality is those book up three-four weeks in advance especially with half capacity, but our Tuesdays and Wednesdays are looking for more on those nights," said Wall. "Just spreading out the support on all the nights of the week instead of just Fridays and Saturdays. I know a lot of other restaurants echo that feeling."

Other restaurants who were able to do take-out during the lockdown are hopeful business will return.

"No income is no income and that’s got to hurt," says Tony Hatoum with John’s Diner. "Even the 50 percent capacity, we will take it!"

"I think with our safe, comfortable environment that we can provide for them; they will be more than anxious to come into our restaurants, and we are more than happy to embrace them!"

Hatoum says the next couple of days will be busy to get everything ready.

"In terms of busy, supplies are going to be coming in, we are going to have deliveries, we are going to be outsourcing some products ourselves, so for the public it starts Monday, but we have three or four days ahead full on, working to get ourselves in order," he says.

In addition to capacity limits, patrons will still need to show proof of vaccination. However, on Thursday Ontario’s chief medical officer of health announced some businesses no longer need to do contact tracing.

"Our key goal with public health right now is to protect our most vulnerable sectors," said Moore.

Moore says individuals must monitor for symptoms.

"Given Omicron transmissibility there is an ongoing risk in our communities, and we must individually try to reduce our risk over time by taking appropriate measures, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, distancing, good hand hygiene, monitoring for symptoms- those will keep us protected."