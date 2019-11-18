

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





CTV News has announced longtime broadcaster Evan Solomon has been named the new host of CTV News Channel’s “Power Play.”

This follows the announcement earlier this month that current host Don Martin will retire in December.

Solomon will begin hosting “Power Play” Monday to Thursday on Jan. 6, 2020. CTV News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier will host the Friday edition. The show will continue to air weekdays at 5:00 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca, and will be rebroadcast at 8:00 p.m.

Solomon will continue to host CTV’s Question Period every Sunday and will still host a nationally syndicated radio program.

The radio show, which airs on Newstalk 580 CFRA and other news/talk stations across the iHeartRadio network, will see some changes. Starting Jan. 6, 2020, it will be called “Overview with Evan Solomon” and will air Monday to Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Very excited and grateful to be stepping into the big shoes of my friend, the great @DonMartinCTV and hosting @CTV_PowerPlay in the new year. It’s an extraordinary team to be joining. ��. https://t.co/lqEGcN9Bs9 — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) November 18, 2019

Future programming changes for Newstalk 580 CFRA’s local shows will be announced at a later date.