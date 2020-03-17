OTTAWA -- Eugene Melnyk is providing a financial assist to part-time employees with the Ottawa Senators and the Senators AHL-affiliate in Belleville.

The Ottawa Senators owner has announced a pledge to pay part-time and hourly workers at Canadian Tire Centre and in Belleville for the shifts they will miss due to the pause in the seasons.

The National Hockey League season and the American Hockey League season have been suspended because of the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Senators say Melnyk has “personally pledged to pay part-time and hourly workers the income they would have otherwise received during the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Senators part-time arena staff will receive income for the shifts scheduled through to and including April 4, the end of the NHL regular season. The Senators had four home games left at Canadian Tire Centre this season.

Part-time arena employees with the Belleville Senators will be paid through to April 11, the end of the AHL regular season and the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Melnyk’s pledge came one day after the Senators announced they would have a program in place to help part-time employees who may face financial hardships while the NHL season is suspended.