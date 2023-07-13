Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

A tornado watch has been issued for Ottawa, as a series of severe storms are set to move through the national capital region.

Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."

"A few tornadoes will be possible across eastern Ontario late this morning and this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"While tornadoes usually occur with thunderstorms, it is possible that some tornadoes today will not be accompanied by lightning. The threat should end by late afternoon."

Strong winds up to 100 km/h and heavy rain are also possible today.

The tornado watch streches from Renfrew to Cornwall and from Ottawa-Gatineau to the Kingston area.

The tornado watch has also been issued for Brockville-Prescott, Gananoque-Mallorytown, Kemptville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Renfrew-Arnprior areas.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for showers today, with a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.

Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers tonight. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

The overnight low will be 14 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C. It will be mainly cloudy in the afternoon.

The humidex will make it feel more like 33 C.

It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. The overnight low will be 18 C.

Saturday’s outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.