Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued for Ottawa, as a series of severe storms are set to move through the national capital region.
Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."
"A few tornadoes will be possible across eastern Ontario late this morning and this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"While tornadoes usually occur with thunderstorms, it is possible that some tornadoes today will not be accompanied by lightning. The threat should end by late afternoon."
Strong winds up to 100 km/h and heavy rain are also possible today.
The tornado watch streches from Renfrew to Cornwall and from Ottawa-Gatineau to the Kingston area.
The tornado watch has also been issued for Brockville-Prescott, Gananoque-Mallorytown, Kemptville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Renfrew-Arnprior areas.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for showers today, with a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.
Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers tonight. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.
The overnight low will be 14 C.
Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C. It will be mainly cloudy in the afternoon.
The humidex will make it feel more like 33 C.
It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. The overnight low will be 18 C.
Saturday’s outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Examining Canada's inflation rate target, federal reaction to Manitoba's landfill search decision and Wagner mercenaries surrender their weapons to Russia.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
A tornado touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Heavy rain in the forecast for much of southern Ontario today
Parts of the province could see as much as 75 millimetres of rainfall today, Environment Canada says.
-
Should you rent or buy in the Greater Toronto Area?
The Bank of Canada’s most recent interest rate hike may have some homeowners in Toronto recalculating their finances while renters wonder what this means for their future monthly payments.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
-
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Unlicenced driver speeding with unbuckled child in northern Ont., police say
Ontario Provincial Police officers recently stopped an unlicenced driver travelling at high speed with a child not wearing a seatbelt in northern Ont.
London
-
Labour peace at city hall as inside workers ratify new contract
CUPE Local 101 represents 900 municipal employees. They include everything from corporate services to community programs.
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region
Watches and warnings have been lifted, still a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
-
17th Ave. BIA exploring interest in a car-free thoroughfare
More than 3,000 people have responded to a survey by the 17th Ave. Business Improvement Area (BIA), with 80 per cent of respondents open to the idea of closing the southwest thoroughfare to traffic.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Edmonton
-
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Vancouver
-
TransLink now offers free Wi-Fi on all RapidBus lines
Express buses in Metro Vancouver now come equipped with free Wi-Fi, according to the regional transit provider.
-
Phone data linking Ali to alleged scene of B.C. teen's killing scrutinized at murder trial
Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who's accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore
A wildfire on Mount Seymour has created a plume of smoke visible over the North Shore.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.