OTTAWA
    • Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.

    The national weather agency says light ice build-up is possible on some surfaces.

    Total snowfall and ice pellet amounts near 5 cm with the higher accumulations expected toward the Ottawa Valley.

    "An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow and ice pellets beginning tonight before transitioning to freezing rain late overnight into Thursday morning," the statement said.

    "Precipitation is expected to change to rain late Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing."

    The forecast shows clear skies Wednesday will be covered by increasing clouds late evening and a few flurries beginning overnight.

    Periods of snow or ice pellets ending in the afternoon will become cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers.

    The agency also issued freezing rain warnings for parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

    Freezing rain warnings are only issued when rain is expected to pose a hazard to transportation or property or when freezing rain is expected for at least two hours.

    A freezing rain warning is not in effect in Ottawa.

    The rest of the week calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining around 0 C.

