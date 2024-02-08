Enjoy it while it lasts, here’s how mild it feels in Ottawa this Thursday

Ottawa residents will enjoy a break from the cold temperatures over the next four days, with mild temperatures heading into the second weekend of Winterlude.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday.

Tonight, it’ll be partly cloudy with a low of -3 C.

Temperatures will go further up on Friday to reach a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C. The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Friday, with a chance of rain at night.

The above seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with highs of 5 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday.

Starting of Sunday night, temperatures will start to drop to reach a low of -9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.