Enjoy it while it lasts, here’s how mild it feels in Ottawa this Thursday
Ottawa residents will enjoy a break from the cold temperatures over the next four days, with mild temperatures heading into the second weekend of Winterlude.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday.
Tonight, it’ll be partly cloudy with a low of -3 C.
Temperatures will go further up on Friday to reach a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C. The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Friday, with a chance of rain at night.
The above seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with highs of 5 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday.
Starting of Sunday night, temperatures will start to drop to reach a low of -9 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.
The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections shows
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Will Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
To rent or to buy, that is the question in Canada's housing market: report
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Archeologists discover evidence of hallucinogenic and poisonous plant in Roman settlement
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. Supreme Court hears landmark election case seeking to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol attack
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
