Emergency training exercise taking place in Carleton Place, Ont. Saturday

Emergency services personnel are training at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Carleton Place, Ont. today.

Ontario Provincial Police, the Carleton Place Fire Department and the Lanark County Paramedic Service are undergoing a joint training exercise at the school on McKenzie Street.

It involves a large number of emergency services personnel and vehicles. Access to the school is restricted during the exercise.

OPP say there is no anticipated traffic impact, and most of the training is taking place inside the school itself.

There will be simulated smoke at times at the entrance of the school, which will be monitored by firefighters. OPP will be using "inert training equipment only", according to a news release.