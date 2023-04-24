Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer who was accused late last year of sexual misconduct is now facing criminal charges.
Ottawa police said James Bowie, 39, was arrested Sunday and is now charged with two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and one count each of extortion and harassment by combination of prohibited conduct.
Police said in a news release that investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police released his photo because he may have used aliases, they said.
"Investigators will respect a victim’s wish to pursue or not pursue an investigation or criminal charges. The reporting of incidents of violence against women to police is key in identifying suspects and determining crime trends," police said.
Bowie appeared in court Monday. His lawyer told CTV News Ottawa that the current criminal charges are unrelated to any complaint before the Law Society of Ontario. Bowie has pleaded not guilty.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Bowie rose to prominence on social media by chronicling the court appearances of various 'Freedom Convoy' organizers last year.
CTV News Ottawa reported in November that a woman had accused Bowie of offering legal services in exchange for sexual favours, making a complaint to the Law Society of Ontario. Bowie insisted the accusations were false.
In December, CTV News Ottawa reported that nine women had detailed a pattern of behaviour by Bowie in which they received repeated and unwanted illicit messages, offers of cocaine, and attempts to solicit sexual favours.
The Law Society of Ontario later suspended Bowie's law licence over a failure to produce documents in three unrelated investigations. He was also ordered to pay the law society a $5,000 bill within one year.
